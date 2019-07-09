Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 6.66 N/A 0.09 105.91 SeaChange International Inc. 1 0.90 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zix Corporation and SeaChange International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zix Corporation and SeaChange International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -40.7%

Risk and Volatility

Zix Corporation has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.8 beta and it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. SeaChange International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zix Corporation and SeaChange International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.42% for Zix Corporation with average target price of $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and SeaChange International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 49.9% respectively. Zix Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, SeaChange International Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% SeaChange International Inc. -6.88% -12.23% -30.68% -28.24% -60.26% -3.17%

For the past year Zix Corporation had bullish trend while SeaChange International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Zix Corporation beats SeaChange International Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.