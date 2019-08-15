Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Contrasting side by side

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.95 N/A 0.09 103.52 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.38 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zix Corporation and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zix Corporation and OneSpan Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta means Zix Corporation’s volatility is 12.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, OneSpan Inc. is 112.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Zix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OneSpan Inc. are 2.5 and 2.3 respectively. OneSpan Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Zix Corporation and OneSpan Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

$10.5 is Zix Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 32.41%. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc.’s average price target is $19.67, while its potential upside is 50.96%. Based on the results shown earlier, OneSpan Inc. is looking more favorable than Zix Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zix Corporation and OneSpan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.8% and 68%. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.4% of OneSpan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Zix Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats OneSpan Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.