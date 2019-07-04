Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 6.44 N/A 0.09 105.91 NIC Inc. 16 3.20 N/A 0.87 18.86

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and NIC Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. NIC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Zix Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Zix Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than NIC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zix Corporation and NIC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that Zix Corporation is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NIC Inc. has a 1 beta which is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation. Its rival NIC Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. NIC Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zix Corporation and NIC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 NIC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zix Corporation is $10.5, with potential upside of 8.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zix Corporation and NIC Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 90.8%. About 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are NIC Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65% NIC Inc. 0.49% -3.29% -5.24% 19.12% 5.79% 31.81%

For the past year Zix Corporation was more bullish than NIC Inc.

Summary

NIC Inc. beats Zix Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.