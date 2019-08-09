Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 4.32 N/A 0.09 103.52 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 89.96 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zix Corporation and Luokung Technology Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Zix Corporation and Luokung Technology Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zix Corporation and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Zix Corporation is $10.5, with potential upside of 25.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Zix Corporation has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Zix Corporation beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.