Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 3.87 N/A 0.09 103.52 LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.76 N/A 0.62 122.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zix Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. LogMeIn Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Zix Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Zix Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zix Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Zix Corporation’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc.’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zix Corporation is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival LogMeIn Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. LogMeIn Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zix Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 LogMeIn Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Zix Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.75% and an $11 consensus price target. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has an average price target of $75.5, with potential upside of 9.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Zix Corporation appears more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zix Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.8% and 0% respectively. 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Zix Corporation had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats Zix Corporation.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.