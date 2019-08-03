Zix Corporation (ZIXI) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Contrasting side by side

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zix Corporation 8 4.56 N/A 0.09 103.52 Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Zix Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zix Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8% Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta indicates that Zix Corporation is 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digital Turbine Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zix Corporation. Its rival Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Digital Turbine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zix Corporation and Digital Turbine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zix Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 14.75% and an $10.5 consensus price target. Digital Turbine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.13 consensus price target and a -25.99% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Zix Corporation appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Digital Turbine Inc. has 13.51% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99% Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72%

For the past year Zix Corporation was less bullish than Digital Turbine Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Zix Corporation beats Digital Turbine Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.