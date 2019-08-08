Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Valuation Rose While Martin & Company Has Decreased Holding; Litespeed Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) by $301,600

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.12% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 1.32M shares traded or 57.07% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 471,671 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 171,063 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 137,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Ltd Com (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cadence Cap Ltd has invested 0.27% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 25,382 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Plc reported 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 17,000 were accumulated by Fosun. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 25,393 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc reported 64,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Dorsey Wright & Assoc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 2,000 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Campbell & Comm Invest Adviser Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Martin And Company Tn holds 0.54% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 259,462 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

