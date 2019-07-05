Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Valuation Rose While Martin & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $502,098; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, James Investment Research Has Increased Stake by $10.02 Million

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 296,541 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 395.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 125,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,820 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, up from 31,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 2.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 16,155 shares to 26,299 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 20,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287 shares, and cut its stake in First Energy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon Investors – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares invested in 15.16M shares. Nbt Bancshares N A has 177,584 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Ltd invested in 0.03% or 4,536 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors owns 1.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 119,639 shares. The California-based Brouwer & Janachowski Llc has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, S&Co Incorporated has 2.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.39% or 32.67M shares in its portfolio. Verus Fin Ptnrs has invested 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id reported 46,206 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 185,134 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,434 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,145 shares in its portfolio. North owns 26,839 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 62,815 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 10,875 shares. Trellus Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.26% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest holds 0.01% or 188,272 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 85,300 shares. Amer Century Incorporated holds 262,362 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 3.79M shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 149 shares stake. Perritt Cap Mgmt has 100,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 1.57 million were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.14% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 4.19 million shares. Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 489,506 shares stake.