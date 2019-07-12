Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Stock Value Rose While Martin & Company Trimmed Position by $502,098; Mraz Amerine & Associates Boosted Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Stock Declined

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 478,837 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $173.09. About 33,229 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 36.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 34,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa accumulated 149 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 21,847 shares. Bridgeway Cap invested in 117,882 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Par Capital Mgmt reported 71,900 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) or 66,903 shares. Prelude Management Lc has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 875 were reported by Ftb Advsr Inc. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 171,063 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.2% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 281,150 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 10,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Mngmt owns 176,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Century Inc holds 0% or 262,362 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 210 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sterling Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,231 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.5% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Citigroup has 11,359 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Manchester Llc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 16,040 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,100 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability owns 1,168 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 22,573 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares.