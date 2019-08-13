Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.42 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Decreased Position in Huntsman (HUN) by $2.90 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 131,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 136,932 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 268,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 237,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 489,506 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 506,784 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 200,059 shares to 602,812 shares, valued at $19.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 465,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 33,783 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 2.25 million shares. Camarda Financial Limited Com owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 282,680 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 5,814 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 94,206 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,009 shares. Sg Americas Secs reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, J Goldman & Company LP has 0.06% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 55,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mrj has 50,500 shares. Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 90,160 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 181,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 258,021 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,055 are held by Alphamark Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 285 shares. State Street holds 1.24 million shares. Trellus Company Ltd accumulated 0.26% or 20,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 64,989 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 721,078 shares. Moreover, Perritt Capital has 0.26% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 100,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 89,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 6,928 shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc invested 0.22% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Bessemer Gp Inc reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 2.67 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,636 are held by Caxton Limited Partnership. Citigroup accumulated 19,879 shares.