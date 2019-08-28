Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Shareholder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Position by $502,098; As United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Lifted Its Stake

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 122,386 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 210,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.43M, up from 929,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 13,086 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS: LYNN HARTON WILL BECOME CEO; 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 28,874 shares to 3,785 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 28,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,275 shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,460 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Rothschild And Asset Management Us invested in 408,580 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Smithfield Tru accumulated 270 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 1.91 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 88,481 shares. 106,449 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 162,109 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt has 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 17,267 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. 8,681 were reported by Bb&T Secs Llc. Snyder LP holds 1.12% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) or 952,867 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Group Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,600 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Secor Lp has 0.02% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 13,838 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Hong Kong-based Fosun International Limited has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 21,430 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ftb Advsrs holds 875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 38,124 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited holds 440,889 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp owns 382,934 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 228,299 shares. Moreover, Gmt Cap has 0.01% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 71,802 shares.

