Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Shareholder Martin & Company Decreased Its Holding by $502,098; As Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Market Valuation Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Lowered Holding

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 81,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.13M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 177,052 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 339,385 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 30.89 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.56% or 382,934 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Alliancebernstein Lp has 51,036 shares. Trellus Lc has 20,000 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). 16,453 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 876 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Cadence Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 440,889 shares. 38,600 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communications Llc. Archon Cap Management Limited Co invested in 557,991 shares. 24,250 are owned by Gmt Capital Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold HE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 0.11% less from 56.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Llc accumulated 0.03% or 16,916 shares. Lpl Fincl holds 20,699 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) or 1.34M shares. Shelton Cap reported 331 shares stake. Telos Cap Inc accumulated 7,850 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 1.00 million shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 5,277 shares. 14,532 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability. Regions Fincl Corp holds 800 shares. Twin Cap invested in 0.24% or 118,060 shares. Bennicas & Associates owns 50,100 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 3 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 104,478 shares.