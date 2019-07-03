Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Holder Martin & Company Decreased Holding as Stock Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Has Increased Stake by $1.42 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1009.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 246,573 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 106,298 shares to 137,779 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,490 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 2,170 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company owns 10,059 shares. Westfield Mngmt LP owns 516,761 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 6,375 are held by Braun Stacey Associates. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.61M shares. 58,527 are owned by Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Sabal Tru has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alps owns 278,366 shares. Jnba Advisors, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,648 shares. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust Company stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 36,002 shares. 1,140 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Llc. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 2,703 shares. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 7,868 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Wms Partners Limited Com owns 7,718 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.89M for 34.43 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts holds 0% or 876 shares. Bessemer Inc has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 28,116 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 36,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 10,588 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 177,568 shares. 1,115 are owned by Dorsey Wright Assocs. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Century Incorporated holds 262,362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Par Cap Management stated it has 71,900 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 22,600 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Alphamark Advsr Ltd has 1,055 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 644,949 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI).