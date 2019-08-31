Zix Com (ZIXI) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.32 Million; As Target (TGT) Share Value Rose, Holder Park National Has Decreased Position by $748,560

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 1.10 million shares traded or 50.43% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500.

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 9,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 362,058 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, down from 371,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 51,036 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 875 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has 4.19 million shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De holds 0.07% or 139,704 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 555,431 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 19,879 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp owns 34,811 shares. Barclays Public reported 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Eam Investors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Parametric Limited Co holds 0% or 64,989 shares. D E Shaw & Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Matarin Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 430,200 shares.