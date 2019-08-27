Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Price Rose While Msdc Management LP Boosted Its Stake; Pdt Partners Increases Holding in Cosan LTD (CZZ)

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.30 million shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 306.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 161,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 214,300 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 601,864 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5,700 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,900 shares, and cut its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

