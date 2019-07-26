Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Share Value Rose While Msdc Management LP Has Increased Its Holding; Service Now (NOW) Shareholder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $11.53 Million as Shares Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $290. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 76.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 2.84 million shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 151,893 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.02% or 29,720 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 5,398 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 47,700 shares for 6.27% of their portfolio. 4,838 are held by Advisory Rech. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 2,938 shares in its portfolio. 389,904 were reported by Kames Public Ltd Liability. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 112,073 shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont invested in 216 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Cap Lc accumulated 1,900 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 14,210 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.24% or 350,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc, a New York-based fund reported 113,600 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Inv Serv Of America holds 49,428 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of stock. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of stock. Shares for $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M.