Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Position Maintained by Susquehanna International Group Llp; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position Has Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 536,290 shares traded or 4.33% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 341,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, up from 706,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 813,443 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 100 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 5,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 281,419 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 31,554 were accumulated by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada. 131,562 were accumulated by Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 82,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 5,150 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 3,042 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 21,624 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 30 shares stake. Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 224,370 shares. Calamos Ltd holds 0.04% or 76,981 shares in its portfolio.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (Call) (ASHR) by 1.11 million shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $33.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 121,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,099 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (Put) (NYSE:SKX).