Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Holder Msdc Management LP Upped Holding by $22.73 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $651,464

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 76.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 1.89M shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, up from 23,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 615,064 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Financial Select Sector (XLF) by 456,269 shares to 44,172 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp Com by 4,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,157 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).