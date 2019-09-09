ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.55 beta means ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 51.84%. Competitively VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 2,291.30%. Based on the results delivered earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.