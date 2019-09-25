ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

This is a contrast between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 12.76 N/A 2.29 72.86

In table 1 we can see ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.55 beta means ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 155.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 63.55% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $229.6 consensus price target and a 33.88% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.