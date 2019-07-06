ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.62. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 10.54% upside potential and an average price target of $6.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.