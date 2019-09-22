ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3765.27 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.55 beta indicates that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.32 beta and it is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TG Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 60.92%. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 231.13%. The results provided earlier shows that TG Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.