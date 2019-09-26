ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

We will be comparing the differences between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 3 6.60 N/A 0.85 3.04

Demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Strongbridge Biopharma plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 69.49% at a $7 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 223.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Strongbridge Biopharma plc looks more robust than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.