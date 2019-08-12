ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

As Biotechnology companies, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, and a 17.97% upside potential. Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.5, with potential upside of 2,627.27%. Based on the results delivered earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional investors owned 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. shares. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.04% are SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.