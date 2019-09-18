ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

We will be comparing the differences between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, scPharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 52.51% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.