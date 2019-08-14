ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.55 shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.73% and an $6.5 average target price. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 1,106.06% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 45.6% respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.