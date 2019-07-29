ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.62 beta means ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 162.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 13.4% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has 8.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.