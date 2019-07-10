ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

We are comparing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.72 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.98% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 144.39% stronger performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.