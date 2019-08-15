ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.41 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.55 shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.70% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $6.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 2.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.