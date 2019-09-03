ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.26% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.