ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

This is a contrast between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 18.1 Current Ratio and a 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 35.98% at a $6.5 average target price. InflaRx N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 127.27% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, InflaRx N.V. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while InflaRx N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats InflaRx N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.