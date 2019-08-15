ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

This is a contrast between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 25.00% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with average target price of $6.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 13.1%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.