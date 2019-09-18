ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 52.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.