ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Cerecor Inc. 5 8.46 N/A -1.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.55. Cerecor Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor Cerecor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.49% and an $7 average target price. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 207.92% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.3% and 55.2% respectively. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Cerecor Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.