ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Since ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 -0.40 48.47M -6.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,874,853,898.81% -426.7% 180.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 61,580,485.33% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.55 beta means ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 65.88% at a $7 average target price. On the other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s potential upside is 50.84% and its average target price is $110.4. Based on the results given earlier, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 11 of the 13 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.