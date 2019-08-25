ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.40 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 and has 12.9 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 24.28% upside potential and a consensus price target of $6.5. Competitively Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 210.56%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 47.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.