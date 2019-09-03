ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Aravive Inc. 6 10.43 N/A -7.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, and a 30.26% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Aravive Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Aravive Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.