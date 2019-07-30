ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)

As Biotechnology businesses, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8%

Risk & Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s current beta is 2.62 and it happens to be 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, with potential upside of 8.51%. Meanwhile, Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 52.44%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 70.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 144.39% stronger performance while Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.