ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.96 N/A -6.77 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.55 beta indicates that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 30.26%. Competitively the consensus target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 31.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.