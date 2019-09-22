ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 60.92% upside potential. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 133.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.