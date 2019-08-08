ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) Reaches $5.95 After 6.00% Down Move; Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (AGN) Sellers Increased By 4.9% Their Shorts

Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGN) had an increase of 4.9% in short interest. AGN’s SI was 4.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.9% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 3.80 million avg volume, 1 days are for Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGN)’s short sellers to cover AGN’s short positions. The SI to Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.41%. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.94. About 1.57M shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 23/03/2018 – Allergan CEO Brenton Saunders 2017 Total Pay $32.8 Million; 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q R&D Investment $474.7M; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 26/04/2018 – Allergan to Present New Data at the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology 67th Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting 2; 03/05/2018 – lronwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 30/04/2018 – Allergan 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 30/04/2018 – Allergan Bets on Botox Ad Campaign, This Time Geared for Men Too; 10/04/2018 – Allergan at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Allergan Issues Nationwide Voluntary Recall of TAYTULLA® Softgel Capsules 1mg/20mcg Sample Packs Due to Out of Sequence Capsul

The stock of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 1.65M shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $966.24M company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $5.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZIOP worth $57.97 million less.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $966.24 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by H.C. Wainwright.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ziopharm Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus Veledimex for the Treatment of Glioma – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Granted Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus Veledimex – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ziopharm Oncology Names Sath Shukla as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.56 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.60, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 25,607 shares or 57.69% less from 60,527 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associate accumulated 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Enterprise Ser Corporation invested in 0% or 6 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Cubic Asset Limited reported 2,120 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 174 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). American Rech And Management Communications has 0% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Allergan Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AbbVie’s Acquisitions Report Card Shows Investors Have a Reason to Worry About the Allergan Buyout – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quebec now covering Allergan’s emergency contraceptive ella – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.