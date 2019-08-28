ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) Reaches $4.95 After 6.00% Up Move; Weyco Group (WEYS) Shorts Up By 10.22%

The stock of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.45% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 519,683 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $803.04M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $5.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZIOP worth $48.18M more.

Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) had an increase of 10.22% in short interest. WEYS’s SI was 112,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.22% from 101,800 shares previously. With 9,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Weyco Group Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS)’s short sellers to cover WEYS’s short positions. The SI to Weyco Group Inc’s float is 2.11%. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2,631 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and distribution of footwear. The company has market cap of $247.46 million. It operates in two divisions, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The firm creates and markets footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Weyco Group, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 2.94 million shares or 1.17% less from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Invesco accumulated 20,156 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). 76,326 were accumulated by Geode Capital Lc. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 82,417 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 39,208 shares. 1,000 were reported by Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). Denali Limited Co stated it has 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 8,737 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 22,414 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,650 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 508 shares in its portfolio.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $803.04 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 5.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

Among 3 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 31.45% above currents $4.945 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 23. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of ZIOP in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.