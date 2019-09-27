ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) Reaches $4.21 After 9.00% Up Move; Retail Pro (IPI) Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.82% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.205. About 1.52M shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $654.54 million company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $4.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZIOP worth $58.91 million more.

Retail Pro Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 53 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold holdings in Retail Pro Inc. The funds in our database now have: 55.16 million shares, down from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Retail Pro Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $7’s average target is 66.47% above currents $4.205 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $654.54 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. IPI’s profit will be $5.28M for 20.03 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.205. About 132,249 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH ON TRACK FOR $20M-30M IN WATER SALES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $422.95 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 18.85 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.