ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Comparison side by side

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Verastem Inc. 3 3.93 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.62 beta indicates that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 8.9 while its Current Ratio is 8.9. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, and a 13.84% upside potential. Competitively Verastem Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.75, with potential upside of 479.47%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.3% and 59.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 144.39% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Verastem Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.