ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Comparing side by side

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival uniQure N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. uniQure N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 52.84% at a $7 average target price. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 85.25% and its average target price is $82.4. The results provided earlier shows that uniQure N.V. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 78.8% of uniQure N.V. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors uniQure N.V. beats ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.