ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparison side by side

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 137.74M 0.94 7.37 TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 2,874,853,898.81% -426.7% 180.2% TrovaGene Inc. 270,838,811.46% -145.6% -109%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.55 beta. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand, has 0.7 beta which makes it 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TrovaGene Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 65.88% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with average price target of $7.

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

On 10 of the 11 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.