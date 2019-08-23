ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3333.11 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 19.93% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus price target of $6.5. Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 69.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Mustang Bio Inc. appears more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 7.1%. Insiders owned 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 39.58% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.