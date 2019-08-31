ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparison side by side

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $6.5, and a 30.26% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 89.64% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 78.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has -46.1% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.