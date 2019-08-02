ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.03 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Volatility & Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential upside is 0.15%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.25 consensus target price and a 16.68% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares and 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.