ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 60.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 10.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.